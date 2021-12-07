More perspectives of this latest Verzuz are making the rounds as members of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony as well as Three 6 Mafia continue to speak about their battle. We have seen a few controversial pairings on Verzuz since its quarantine launch, but when these two groups came together, it was the first time a physical altercation occurred.

Bizzy Bone ignited the fight but later, he apologized for his behavior. DJ Paul has also come forward with his side of things. "The funny part about it is he hasn’t toured with the guys for like two years,” DJ Paul told HipHopDX. “Bone don’t even f*ck with him."



Paul added that he stepped in between Bizzy and Juicy J because he wanted to protect his friend and his team. Meanwhile, Bizzy returned to his Instagram Story to offer another take on the Verzuz.

"It wasn't a Bone vs 36 verzuz," he wrote. "It was a Bone verzuz the entire Rap Industry verzuz. They battling Wanye, Wiz Khalifa, Project Pat, 8ball & MJG, Lil Flip, Young Buck, Strippers, dollar bill, and even actors; Terrence Howard." Bizzy also wrote the hashtag "#lovedtheunity" before adding, "Bizzy - hold my beer."

In another slide, he stated that he's not "milking" the situation while his son, Lil Bizzy, told the Murder MAster Music Show that he encouraged his father to return to the Verzuz stage following the fight.

"What I told him was I said, 'Pops calm down! This is for the culture!'" Lil Bizzy recalled. "I called him and I told him, 'Pop this is for the culture, go get back out there, go out there and murder that sh*t and let 'em know you're the best lyricist of all time.' He said, 'Alright son, bet,' and went back out there and murdered that sh*t. He dapped it up, it was hugs, it was good overall. That's how it's supposed to be!."

There were apparently several calls being made to Bizzy following the spat but he reportedly had no plans of leaving. Check out Bizzy Bone's posts and listen to his son below.



