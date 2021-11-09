mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bizzy Banks Samples Paramore On New Song "So Into You"

Aron A.
November 08, 2021 21:00
1.2K Views
23
4
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

So Into You
Bizzy Banks

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
44% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Bizzy Banks flips Paramore's "Still Into You" into a drill anthem.


Hip-hop's love for Paramore, specifically Hayley Williams, is no secret. Sure, it started with her appearance on B.O.B.'s "Airplanes" but artists like Lil Uzi Vert have embraced her work, as well as Kevin Gates. Machine Gun Kelly's even covered "Misery Business" during his recent pop-punk phase. No one, however, would've expected the pop-punk sounds of Paramore to seep into drill music. A TikTok video produced by Say Terelle turned the band's single "So Into You" into a drill tune which has gained popularity.

It seems like Bizzy Banks is the first to tackle the record. The drill artist recently shared his new record, "So Into You" which samples the Paramore song of the same name. It's unexpected hearing Williams' vocals mesh against sliding 808s but Bizzy Banks made it work.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics
Lil' body, I knock boy head off
She said she leaving, I told her, "I'm well off"
Hop on the front of the bike if the pegs off
I used to wake up and shake up the Mess Hall

Bizzy Banks
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  3
  4
  1.2K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bizzy Banks
4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bizzy Banks Samples Paramore On New Song "So Into You"
23
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject