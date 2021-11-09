Bizzy Banks Samples Paramore On New Song "So Into You"

Hip-hop's love for Paramore, specifically Hayley Williams, is no secret. Sure, it started with her appearance on B.O.B.'s "Airplanes" but artists like Lil Uzi Vert have embraced her work, as well as Kevin Gates. Machine Gun Kelly's even covered "Misery Business" during his recent pop-punk phase. No one, however, would've expected the pop-punk sounds of Paramore to seep into drill music. A TikTok video produced by Say Terelle turned the band's single "So Into You" into a drill tune which has gained popularity.

It seems like Bizzy Banks is the first to tackle the record. The drill artist recently shared his new record, "So Into You" which samples the Paramore song of the same name. It's unexpected hearing Williams' vocals mesh against sliding 808s but Bizzy Banks made it work.

Peep his new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil' body, I knock boy head off

She said she leaving, I told her, "I'm well off"

Hop on the front of the bike if the pegs off

I used to wake up and shake up the Mess Hall

