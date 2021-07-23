Bizzy Banks Releases New Project "Same Energy" Featuring PnB Rock

Bizzy Banks is putting pressure on the game, promising to be the next up out of Brooklyn. The latest voice to come out of the drill scene in New York, Bizzy Banks follows up his standout feature on Pop Smoke's posthumous album Faith by dropping his own project, coming through with Same Energy.

The 22-year-old rapper continues to prove why he's one of the most influential voices in Brooklyn drill with his new mixtape Same Energy, which features PnB Rock and Leeky G Bando. Bizzy shows off his versatility on some records, bringing raw energy to songs like "City Hot" while swooning the ladies on records like "Adore You."

If you're just learning about Bizzy Banks now, check out his new mixtape below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. Sturdy30

2. City Hot

3. Adore You (feat. PnB Rock)

4. Azul

5. My Shit

6. Bandemic

7. Driftin'

8. Genesis

9. Pessimistic

10. Hot Sauce

11. City Hot, Pt. 2 (feat. Leeky G Bando)

12. Just a Letter