Bizarre Shares His New Project "Dumpster Juice" Ft. Giggs, Kidd Kidd & More

Bizarre had a rough start earlier this year after he revealed that he had been dealing with health issues that led to his hospitalization. However, he proved that the hustle never stops, and a little less than a week later, he was spotted in the studio.

This weekend, he shared the fruits of his labor with the release of his new project, Dumpster Juice. Bringing back the grimey sounds of the underground that helped propel his career, along with self-deprecating humor, his latest project finds Bizarre back in his element. While he handles the majority of the tracklist by himself, he enlists artists like RJ Payne, Merkules, Kidd Kidd, and Giggs for guest appearances.

Check out the latest from Bizarre below and sound off with your favorite track.