Bizarre detailed Eminem's ridiculous work ethic during a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, revealing that he'll spend up to six hours in the booth recording one verse. Bizarre has released two albums with Eminem as a part of D12, Devil’s Night and D12 World.

“It was a lot of work, man. I think we had fun after the studio,” he said. “Being in the studio with Em, man, sometimes you might be in the booth for five, six hours doing one verse over. He was on yo ass."



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

He continued: “I remember one time he got so sick with it, man, I went home and he wanted me to do some ad-libs over. I guess he couldn’t wait ’til I came back; the next day, he had did them for me. He sounded just like me, my voice. I was like, ‘Bro, you are sick.'”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bizarre explained that Eminem's advice on writing rhymes even required a dedicated work ethic.

“He said, ‘Sometimes just go over the verses over and over again when you take it home, and ask yourself: Did I say the dopest line right here? Could I have said something better right here? And if you think you coulda, change it,'” he remembered. “But I never listened to him [laughs]. I was like, ‘Fuck that, I’m going back to the hotel.'”

The work ethic has led Eminem to have one of the most successful rap careers of all time. Later this year, he'll be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of its class of 2022. Last month, he released his second greatest hits collection, Curtain Call 2, featuring Rihanna, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Check out Bizarre's discussion with Bootleg Kev below.

