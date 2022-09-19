Bizarre spoke about The Game's Eminem diss, "The Black Slim Shady," while appearing on a recent episode of The Bootleg Kev Podcast, saying that he felt the song could've been better. The diss track was included on Game's latest album, Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind.

“I just feel like I couldn’t get past the Eminem voice,” Bizarre said of the 10-minute song.



He continued: “I know Game can rap better than that. I know he’s a problem as a battle rapper, a guy that’s into lyrics. I feel like that was a nice little cute intro. He never got out of that, though. He stayed in Marshall’s body for the whole 10 minutes. When we gonna get Game? We know he can do it, so what happened?”

“[I wasn’t a fan] of that song, nah, nah. I think he could have did better — or Stat Quo could have did better," he continued.

When Kev asked whether he was suggesting that The Game gets ghostwriting help, Bizarre remarked, “I ain’t say nothing, man. Shout out to Game.”

The Game has previously told The Rap Radar Podcast that his diss toward Eminem was "not personal,” instead suggesting that his grievances with the Detroit rapper started during his 50 Cent beef.

“I think me and 50’s fallout made him choose a side and he wasn’t doing the shit that I did," Game said. "He was like, ‘I’m going with 50. Fuck you n****s.’ But I just felt like, Hip Hop’s gotta be interesting. These n****s these days are so god damn boring or every time somebody wanna beef, somebody gotta die. Sometimes, ladies and gentleman, it’s just Hip Hop and you can leave it at that.”

Check out Bizarre's discussion with Kev below.

