Bizarre & Giggs Get Diabolical On "Bad Man"

Following a recent hospitalization scare, D12's Bizarre has bounced back without missing a beat. With his new album Dumpster Juice in the works, the disgusting Detroit emcee has come through with a new single from the sure-to-be vile project, enlisting Giggs for the assist. The result is "Bad Man," a violent slow-burner that finds both rappers embracing their villainous personas over a spooky piano loop. Those familiar with Bizzy's modus operandi shouldn't be surprised to see him keeping the same energy here, and fans out his outlandish bars will no doubt revel in the depravity.

Following Bizzy's opening verse, Giggs slides through to close things out, his cadence well-suited for the ominous instrumental. Making an art form out of blunt simplicity, Giggs' amusing vernacular and mischievous turn of phrase makes him an engaging contrast to Bizzy. "Big-dick diploma, give chicks the boner," he raps, deadpan. "Knee highs, bitch looking cute, good looking glutes, puss in boots." While "Bad Man" might not be for everyone, those with a darker sense of humor and ear for the macabre will find much to appreciate on this one. Keep an eye out for more new music from Bizarre.

