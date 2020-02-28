The past few days have seen an interesting narrative come to light, as the nature of Eminem and Royce Da 5'9's issue with Tee Grizzley went public. Following Nickle's appearance on The Breakfast Club, Grizzley took to IG to express confusion over how the whole thing was handled. Now, with this one feeling like the product of a misunderstanding gone awry, Bizarre took a moment to drop some OG wisdom to any young rapper who might be listening.

"Today I want to take a little time to talk about this situation," says Bizarre. "I seen my homie Royce Da 5'9" on The Breakfast Club, and he was talking about the situation where Marshall was looking at Tee Grizzley, as far as considering putting him on a record. Until he heard Tee Grizzley. come out dissing him on a song. I feel like I'm in the middle of this, because I'm a street n***a. I'm in the streets more than the average Detroit rapper. Anyway, I get asked this question thousands of times. Me being an OG, I tell you local rappers all the time. You never know who paying attention to you, you never know who watching."

Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

"Ya'll think you're not on Marshall's radar, but ya'll are," says Bizarre. "He's a rapper, he's paying attention. If he don't know, I'ma tell him. If I don't tell him, Denaun gon' tell him. We know who hot in our city and who not. In defense man, a lot of ya'll local rappers, I reached out to ya'll personally myself and tried to hook up with you and vibe and build. A lot of ya'll were acting Hollywood, like ya'll were stars. Ain't even been outside Detroit area code. But here's me, humble, an eight-million-records sold platinum recording artist. I've been around the whole world, been on the cover of Rolling Stone. But fuck that shit, none of that don't mean nothing. We Detroit rappers trying to stick together as a unit, but a lot of rappers can't see that."

Bizarre addresses that rappers like Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby didn't even want to acknowledge Eminem as Top 5 Detroit rappers. "Why would he reach out to do a song with them?" asks Bizarre. "That ain't make no sense. We gotta start respecting our rappers. It was never like this when we was going up. Ain't no division. We all as one. You gotta start respecting Slum Village. Big Sean. Eminem. D12. Obie Trice. Danny Brown. All these rappers paved the way for the city, for ya'll to be able to do what ya'll do today. That's the bottom line."

"I'ma tell you one thing I know as an OG," he concludes. "I never ever dissed a Detroit rapper to somebody out of town. Never. If I feel some type of way, I never say it." He proceeds to implore the Detroit rap scene to stick together -- and all things considered, it wouldn't be surprising to see Tee Grizzley and Eminem burying the hatchet and moving forward.