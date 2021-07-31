Biz Markie's life is set to be celebrated on August 2nd in New York City at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Monday.

TMZ reports that the ceremony, while expectedly star-studded, will be a private homegoing for the Long Island legend. Although, the general public will be able to watch a live stream via BET.

Al Sharpton's National Action Network revealed that the civil rights leader and preacher will eulogize Markie, adding that he "touched the world with his infectious smile, amazing energy, and Hip-Hop hits."

"Known for his Top 40 hit, 'Just A Friend' and his recurring role on 'Yo Gabba Gabba,'," the post continued. "He brightened every room he was in and every song he was on."

Others in attendance will reportedly include Fat Joe, LL Cool J, Papoose, Big Daddy Kane, and Al B. Sure.

According to Markie's wife of 16 years, Tara Hall, the likes of Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, and even Doug E. Fresh routinely called to check in on Biz for weeks before his passing.

It was on July 16th, that the DJ, rapper, and pioneering beatboxer passed away at 57 years old after a battle with Type II diabetes.

"Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his industry peers and his beloved fans whose lives he was able to touch through music, spanning over 35 years," wrote rep Jenni Izumi at the time. "He leaves behind a wife, many family members and close friends who will miss his vibrant personality, constant jokes and frequent banter. We respectfully request privacy for his family as they mourn their loved one.”