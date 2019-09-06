Bishop Nehru Talks That Talk On "In My Zone"

Bishop Nehru has been in his bag but on his latest single, "In My Zone," he comes through with tunnel vision as he obliterates the beat. Nehru's always been heralded for his lyrical prowess and on his latest single, he proves exactly why. At the same time, he became an equally strong songwriter. "In My Zone" finds him talking his sh*t while delivering a track that would undoubtedly pop-off live with a chantable hook.

The rapper is fresh off of the release of his joint project with Brady Watt, titled, The Real Book Vol. 1. It's unsure if this is the only project we'll be getting from him this year but considering that he's already dropping new music, it seems more than likely.

Peep his new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

They want me slippin', they want me to fall

Spit like I'm Pippen, I'm standin' and tall

I'm on a mission to finish 'em all

Special edition, I got 'em appalled