Bishop Nehru Takes On A Dem Franchize Boyz Classic With "Codeine With It, Rock With It"

Aron A.
August 05, 2019 13:20
Codeine With It, Rock With It
Bishop Nehru

Bishop Nehru is back with his latest drop.


Bishop Nehru got into the game as a youngin' but it was his impressive skills as a lyricist that really got him on everyone's radar. Even as a teenager, he was getting praises by the OG's in the game. Although he's been relatively quiet in the past few months we could only assume that he's been cooking up. Thankfully, he isn't letting the summer pass without blessings fans with at least one new cut. The rapper takes on a Southern classic and adds his twist to it for his latest freestyle.

Bishop Nehru came through this weekend with a remix of Dem Franchize Boyz' classic record, "Lean With It, Rock With It." Cleverly titled, "Codeine With It, Rock With It," he flexes his lyrical prowess over the course of 2 and a half minutes. It's another excellent freestyle from him which hopefully signifies that he has a new project on the way.

Quotable Lyrics
They all tests I been passed
I run shit like gym class
You in last and big mad
I just lapped you Sinbad

Bishop Nehru
Bishop Nehru Dem Franchise Boys remix
