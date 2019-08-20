Bishop Nehru Kicks Breezy Flows On "wait..."

The takeover is coming soon, according to Bishop Nehru. With production from Juno, Bishop Nehru gets into a jazzy vibe with his new single, "Wait." The production has a futuristic jazz sound to it while Bishop Nehru continues to expand past just showcasing his lyrical prowess. Bishop Nehru voice sways on this laid-back single.

The rapper shared the single on his blogspot page and shared some very exciting news for the Nehruvians. "Yerrrr, what's good everybody? Back with some more music for you guys for #NehruvianTuesday," he wrote. "Make your own interpretation of the song and let me know what you feel from it. A big wave of music is coming soon I promise. Let's get it Nehruvians, hold it down."

You heard the man. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music.

Quotable Lyrics

I be like Goku, you're my Bulma

We both so calm, so it's an honor

I know you don't care 'bout the drama

It comes and goes like it was karma