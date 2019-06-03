mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bishop Nehru Issues A Strong Reminder With "Mind Clarity Freestyle"

Milca P.
June 03, 2019 03:14
Bishy Chulo returns.


Bishop Nehru has always maintained his stake as a contemporary voice who has decidedly upheld the hallmarks of lyrical rap without apology. Interestingly enough, in this day and age, it ends up placing him in a grey area of a purist's paradise while staying a step away from what's now deemed as conventional by the Internet's standards. 

After sharing his holiday EP, the emcee had gone silent and now breaks that thread apart with his latest "Mind Clarity Freestyle." On it, you can find Nehru skipping a hook and laying it all on the line. Simply put, it's yet another firm display of the young emcee's lyrical prowess and certainly gives the inquiring mind something to dissect.

Quotable Lyrics

The Bishop's back in effect
Snapping the necks of any actors that you tag is a threat
I'm rather perplexed, this craft is what I had to perfect
So, how you mad that I'm gathering checks?

 

