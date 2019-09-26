Bishop Nehru Dishes Out Some Nostalgia On "I Miss"

Bishop Nehru returned with his #NehruvianTuesday series where he blesses us with new music on a weekly basis. The rapper's been dishing out new singles on a weekly basis and this week, the rapper came through with "I Miss." The rapper's latest track looks back on simpler times when things were worry-free and didn't have to stress about things such as career and more. Nehru dishes out on some nostalgia over a laid back production while flexing his pen game.

The #NehruvianTuesday series has been running for a minute but earlier this month, he teamed up with Brady Watt for his latest EP, The Real Book Vol. 1. Perhaps their collaboration could lead to another EP dropping off sometime soon.

Stay tuned for Bishop Nehru's next drop next week.

Quotable Lyrics

I love being young, swear the kid in me is so stuck

Swear I'll always be the guy that probably gives no fucks

I miss the day when haters ain't wanna run a muck

And kept it a buck , now they act 'til its addin' up