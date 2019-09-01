Bishop Nehru & Brady Watt Collide On "The Real Book, Vol. 1" Collaborative EP

Emcee Bishop Nehru and producer Brady Watt have come together to gift fans with their collaborative EP The Real Book, Vol. 1, a five-track offering that finds the duo appropriately exploring the limits of their creative juices, bringing additional voice such as Jon B. and BraxtonCook along for the ride.

"I heard a bunch of Brady’s production and I was drawn to it," Bishop Nehru revealed to Complex. "He sent me beats pretty regularly and we met up last year and we had a bunch of dope ideas that we kept going back and forth with. We didn’t go into this looking to make an EP, but the music and vibe was there and it was very organic.”

“Bishop and I met thru DJ Premier and his involvement in my career is an incredible and rare blessing," adds Watt. "I’ve been searching for an MC like Bishop to team up within this capacity for a long time now. My dream and destiny as a producer is to be the dude responsible for the music end of an icon. Like a Quincy to Michael Jackson, Dre to Eminem, 40 to Drake type shit” Brady stated to Complex. We exchanged a lot of ideas and when the time was right, we made it official. Bish came out to LA and we lived in the studio for a week and did the damn thing.”

Get into the new EP below.