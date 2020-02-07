"Birds Of Prey: The Album" Is Filled With Female-Led Anthems

The Harley Quinn-centered blockbuster-expected film Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie hit theaters on Friday (February 7), and to support the film's release, the soundtrack has also made its way to the hands of fans. We've received quite a few singles from the Birds of Prey: The Album project including Megan Thee Stallion and Normani's "Diamonds," Doja Cat's "Boss B*tch," Saweetie and GALXARA's "Sway With Me," and most recently, Summer Walker's twist on Barry White's "I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby."

Birds of Prey: The Album is packed with pop and rock-filled lady anthems that complement the unhinged maniac that we all know and love named Harley Quinn. The soundtrack also features Jurnee Smollett-Bell as she delivers her take on a James Brown classic as well as ADONA giving us her version of a Pat Benatar hit. Check it out and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Boss B*tch - Doja Cat

2. So Thick - WHIPPED CREAM ft. Baby Goth

3. Diamonds- Megan Thee Stallion & Normani

4. Sway With Me - Saweetie & GALXARA

5. Joke's On You - Charlotte Lawrence

6. Smile - Maisie Peters

7. Lonely Gun - CYN

8. Experiment on Me - Halsey

9. Danger - Jucee Froot

10. Bad Memory - K. Flay

11. Feeling Good - Sofi Tucker

12. Lauren Jauregui - Invisible Chains

13. It's A Man's Man's Man's World - Jurnee Smollett-Bell with Black Cherry

14. I'm Gonna Love You Just a Little More Baby - Summer Walker

15. Hit Me With Your Best Shot - ADONA