Following the lackluster reception of Suicide Squad (2016) upon its release, Warner Bros. needed a film to help reenergize the movie franchise which is set to release its second installment in 2021. The DC Universe team went to work curating a Suicide Squad spin-off centered around the Joker's accomplice and lover, Harley Quinn, entitled, Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) which is set to hit theaters around the globe next week. Now, with press screenings and Warner Bros. in full promo mode for their latest creation, viewers of the early screenings are claiming that Birds of Prey is some of the best work to come out of the DC Universe in recent history.

According to one member early viewer, the film is comparable to that of the lastest John Wick film, delivering on promises of pure chaos, anarchy, girl gangs, and intense fighting scenes. From the scores of film critics that were able to see the film early, their reviews were surprisingly upbeat urging movie fans to see the film for themselves. Check out some of the reviews below:

Birds of Prey featuring the reformed Dr. Harleen Quinzel highlights the aftermath of her supposed 'mutual' breakup with the Joker. The film then surrounds its plot around Harley Quinn (played by Margot Robbie) and her girl-gang as they terrorize Gotham City in all ways imaginable. The cast also includes stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Canary, Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya, and Ewan McGregor as Black Mask.

With The Batman starring Robert Pattison officially in production, and James Gunn at the helm of directorial duties for the new Suicide Squad 2 film, DC and Warner Bros. have the opportunity to kick off the decade in the right direction for the studio house. Check out the trailer to Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) below and if interested, catch the film in theaters Thursday, Feb. 6.