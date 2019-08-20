Cash Money moved their operation from New Orleans to Miami following Hurricane Katrina. Although the label always reps NOLA, Miami became a second home for Cash Money right before Wayne's epic mixtape run. Since then, Birdman's kept a home in M-I-Yayo which he's been trying to unload for a while. Birdman's home is no regular mansion -- it's a massive 20,000 square foot, seven-bedroom, 13-bedroom mansion that includes a golden toilet, six-car garage, and a massive bar to entertain the guests. Although he copped it for a few mill, it looks like he might lose a massive amount on the sale.

According to Page Six, Birdman has dropped the price of his mansion from $20M to $13.5M in hopes of selling the home. He bought it for $14.5 from the Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner before customizing it into a Cash Money proud. Birdman already moved into a Miami penthouse a few years ago.

Unfortunately, this is the same home that was at the center of a major controversy last year. Although Birdman is a self-described Cash Money billionaire, there were reports that the home was entering foreclosure over payments. However, Birdman's attorney said that many of these were simply rumors and that anything regarding Birdman getting evicted and having his home confiscated was a misunderstanding.