Terrance “Gangsta” Williams, the half-brother of Birdman and Slim, shared his first public comments since his prison release. In a clip shared by YouTube Channel RaRe Reports, Williams spoke about his release and claims he will give a tell-all interview soon.

Williams opened up his statement with, “I would like to address the critics. First of all, I done 23 years and 10 months. I apologize to you all if you thought I was gonna die in prison. I’m too shrewd, smart. However, I plan to answer all these questions that a lot of you social media guys, internet gangstas that had something to say about me.” He did announce that an interview will come but right now he’s just focused on enjoying his freedom. “I don’t have to worry about standing up for count, I don’t have to worry about lockdown, I could eat what I want, I’m living. It’s all good. One, I’m out. Much love. Stop the violence, say no to drugs,” he added.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Williams was freed from prison last month after serving two decades in prison for dealing heroin and allegedly planning the murders of rival New York drug dealers. The FBI caught him on a wiretap and he was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in 1998. Though he was freed, a judge has blocked the reason for his release from the public. Judges typically do not disclose release information if there’s a potential safety concern for the inmate. Court records show that Williams did cooperate with authorities in 1999 while in prison but the results of this are unknown.

[Via]