People, whether celebrities or not, have been doing what they can across the world to help out in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a global lockdown, at this point, with the U.S. getting his the hardest right now. Government orders are in place with initiatives to help those in need but many prominent figures are also putting their money up to help those less fortunate.



Birdman, a proud native of New Orleans, hit the 'Gram where he announced that he'd be giving back in a big way. Sharing a picture of himself and his brother Slim, he revealed that he's offering to pay rent for the month of May for residents in the neighborhood where he was born and raised.

"I would like 2 offer to pay everybody rent for month of May (for those who in need) in residents area of UPTOWN New Orleans where I was born and raised at from mac melph calio and ST Thomas housing also from 3rd ward to 17th ward," he wrote on Instagram before calling on leaders in his community to join him in the initiative, including the mayor of New Orleans.

Birdman also made sure to give a special shout out to all the hospital workers who are working the frontline during the pandemic.

