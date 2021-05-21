Birdman Taps Lil Wayne & Roddy Ricch For "Stunnaman"

Friday (May 21) is gearing up to be quite the release day. There has been an outpouring of new music from YG, Mozzy, 42 Dugg, Sean Kingston, Polo G, Lil Wayne, T.I., Lil Baby, Latto, and several others, but fans have been hooked on the three-way collaboration "Stunnaman" involving Birdman, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Wayne. Fans received confirmation earlier this week that Roddy, Birdman, and Weezy had something cooking after they were spotted filming a music video. "Stunnaman" is said to be on the soundtrack to She Ball, a film by Nick Cannon.

We've seen Wayne pop up on tracks with various artists regularly, including his surprise appearance on "Seeing Green" with Nicki Minaj and Drake, but Roddy Ricch has reportedly been working on something new. There have been rumors there might be a joint album in the works—the Rap gossip blogs have suggested that it's Birdman—but we'll have to wait for more information regarding those rumors, whether they're true or not.

Stream "Stunnaman" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m lit like the light at the end of the tunnel, man

There just might be a train comin’, man,

I had to spend some money to win some money

I had the rooftop down to stare at the tits in the mornin’