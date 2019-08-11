It appears Birdman is ditching the gold for the diamonds, and we're talking about teeth here. The Cash Money CEO removed his long-time gold grill the other day and replaced them with a brand new set of diamond-encrusted veneers.

According to reports online, the new veneers cost in the ballpark of $100,000 and they all feature a perfect circle in the middle of each tooth, while donning a diamond in it. Baby shared his new look on IG Friday, giving us a close up view of his new expensive smile. “#STUNNAMAN 🦅 #RICHGANG,” he captioned the post with. Check out the new set of veneers (below) and let us know what you think.

In other news, Birdman is getting ready to release a new single soon with Juvenile and long time homie Lil Wayne called “Ride Dat,” which will serve as the first official reunion between Wayne & Baby on wax since they're highly publicized fall out and lawsuit. If you didn't hear though, that has since been dropped and the two are on getting back to their old ways as being family.