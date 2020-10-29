Birdman Releases New Single "Plaques" With Young Greatness

At this stage in his career, Birdman has more plaques than he can count. His studio walls are lined with gold and platinum records, reminding him of the impact he's had on the music industry.

Birdman has had a hand in breaking some of the world's biggest artists, including Lil Wayne and many others. He's also an established rapper in his own right. While he spends more time these days as an executive, that doesn't mean that he won't get in the booth and spit when he feels like it.

"Plaques" is the latest single from Baby, featuring the late Young Greatness. The New Orleans rapper had signed with Cash Money Records after leaving Quality Control, and this is seemingly one of the songs that he had worked on with Stunna.

Earlier today, Birdman released the music video for the song, which you can watch below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They ain't wanna see me with it, they played on me from beginnin', I fucked 'em up

I shine, shine in the Bentley, my Tom Ford's mad exquisite, I ran it up

Them n***as be different, I play my position, I fuck with my family

I'm feelin' myself, now I'm 'bout to run it up on the road

I hit the lil' Gucci store, told 'em lace me up for the coat

I waited my time, now I'm tryna' kill it n***a like I'm supposed to