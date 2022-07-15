Today was a huge day for none other than NBA YoungBoy. As many of you already know, YoungBoy was in California this past week where he was battling federal gun charges stemming from his FBI arrest last year. His lawyers were working extremely hard to beat the case, and they came through with some pretty exceptional wins throughout the week which eventually led to his exoneration. The judge revealed that YoungBoy was not guilty, and fans couldn't have been happier.

We saw some wild scenes outside of the courthouse as fans were dancing and jumping for joy. This verdict is momentous for YoungBoy, who can now maintain his freedom while also continuing to make music for those adoring supporters. In addition to the fans, YoungBoy's mentor Birdman was also incredibly excited about the news as he took to Instagram with his reaction.

Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records

As you can see in the post down below, Birdman congratulated YoungBoy on the verdict by posting a picture of the two together, with the caption "A real n***a won NOT GUILTY NBACMRG." These sentiments have been shared all throughout the hip-hop world today. Beating a federal case is not easy, although YoungBoy and his team have managed to do it, which is certainly cause to celebrate.





This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the hip-hop world.