Birdman’s recent sit down on the Big Facts podcast has been receiving tons of media and fan attention as of late - particularly some comments the 52-year-old made about his relationship with rapper Lil Wayne.

“If you could take back one thing in your career, what would it be,” one of the hosts asked Birdman.

Without hesitation, he replied, “my situation with Wayne,” referring to a previous spat that the two had had a few years back over allegedly unpaid music royalties.

“That hurt me more than anything. I thought I did right, I changed his life, I changed his mama’s life…I was confused, but at the same time, that’s one situation that I wish never happened,” the father of two told Big Facts.

Birdman then went on to say that he’s blessed to have moved past that situation, and he know talks to “his son” (what he calls the “Lollipop” rapper) every day.

In the interview, Birdman explained that when things were bad between him and Lil Wayne, he went over to his friend’s house on New Year’s Eve in hopes of making things right.

“I went to his house on New Year’s Eve two years ago, and I said, ‘Let’s put this shit behind us. How much [money] do you want?’”

Allegedly, Wayne then asked Birdman to pay him $30 million. According to Birdman, he did him one better, passing along a whopping $50 million in hopes of squashing the beef that had come up between the two long-time friends.

In the same interview, the “Still Fly” rapper revealed that when he first landed a deal with Universal, he was quick to share the wealth. Apparently, he gave Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne between $300 - $500 million each so that they could set themselves up for the future.

Watch Birdman’s entire Big Facts episode for yourself below.