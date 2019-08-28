The feud between Lil Wayne and Birdman is long over at this point. Weezy's Tha Carter V was officially released last fall after he and Birdman settled their legal issues. Since then, it's appeared that Wayne's kept his distance from Birdman for the most part as he's continued to make moves on his own. However, the father and son recently united this week for a photo op but it appears they have some new music in the pipeline waiting to be released.

Birdman announced that he's united two members of the Hot Boys to officially cap off Hot Boy Summer. Birdman's new single, "Ride That" ft Lil Wayne and Juvenile is set to arrive tomorrow night. This marks Wayne and Birdman's first collaboration together in years. We're excited to hear this one.

In other Cash Money-related news, Lil Wayne recently announced that his forthcoming album, Funeral is set to arrive before the year's end. The rapper recently spoke to Q93 in New Orleans where he revealed that the project was done. "You know how it work," he said. "My album's always done. It just takes Mack to come in there to rack up a couple of songs and name them. That's how it go round here. I work every day. It just take them to come in and say 'let me get these twenty songs, can I have these and name them, and we go from there.'"