Birdman and Toni Braxton keep their personal life under wraps for the most part. Rarely does the couple ever step out in public and, because of that, they're prone to break-up rumors all the time. It was speculated last year that the two had separated but, according to Toni Braxton, that couldn't be further from the truth.

After initially setting a date for their wedding, Birdman and Toni decided that they no longer wanted a grandiose event, instead opting for something more family-oriented. Then, they changed their minds again and wanted something big. Although they can't seem to get their minds made up, one thing is for sure. The wedding is happening this year, whether it ends up being a big or small event.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images

"We have gone back and forth on wedding dates. We had a great day but then it was getting too big," said Toni Braxton, calling into the Rick & Sasha radio show. "We've been trying to figure it out but we are definitely going to do it this year."

Hopefully, COVID-19 doesn't ruin her plans. We don't know how long this crackdown will last so to be planning anything for later this year is a little risky.

Still, congratulations to Birdman and Toni!