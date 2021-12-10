Birdman & NBA YoungBoy Drop Joint Mixtape "From The Bayou"

This is an anticipated project that has been a long time coming, but a few setbacks have kept it from reaching fans. Birdman recently surprised the world by announcing that he and NBA YoungBoy would be dropping their joint mixtape, From the Bayou. The YMCMB icon has long praised YoungBoy and teased that they were continuing their working relationship. Now, the pair have shared their 13-track mixtape after a previous pump-fake release.

Earlier this year, Birdman stated that he believed YoungBoy would become "the biggest rapper ever" while visiting the Big Facts Podcast. "Ain't no n*gga gone be bigger than NBA YoungBoy, numbers don't lie, he's the biggest YouTube artist and he behind the wall," said Birdman. This was, of course, before YoungBoy's YouTube was wiped clean. He believes that once YoungBoy gets over this season of personal issues, he'll be poised for a mainstream takeover.

Stream From Tha Bayou and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. 100 Rounds

2. We Ride

3. Choppa Boy

4. Open Arms

5. Alligator Walk

6. The Bigger End

7. Young Stunna

8. Safe Than Sorry

9. Heart & Soul

10. How Ya Kno

11. Achievements

12. Black Ball

13. Stuck With Me