We know a little more about Birdman's makeshift family than we do about his real-life clan. When Baby formed the Cash Money label, he helped so many artists achieve their goals, taking on a fatherly role in the careers of Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Tyga, and many others. He was doing all that while raising his biological children to continue his legacy, working double duty behind the scenes. While his relationship with Toni Braxton remains unclear (are they getting married? are they not?) we know one thing for sure. Stunna loves his kids and he'll always remind us of that. He doesn't often share photos of himself with his little ones but this week was different because he posted up with his 21-year-old daughter Bria Williams, holding her hand in an adorable new pic.

Birdman shared the image to social media yesterday, telling his daughter that he'll always be there for her. "I love my BabyQueen," he wrote, adding a series of thoughtful hashtags. Bria has on a cheerful smile while walking with her pops.

Several days ago, Birdman graced the HNHH pages because of his new jewelry acquisition. He can still hang with the best of them when it comes to stunting and he'll likely never lose his place because he copped some new diamond-encrusted teeth that will keep him dripping for the long haul.

Keep on shining, Baby.