Bino Rideaux & Young Thug Don't "Mismatch" In New Remix

Bino Rideaux is one of the most slept on artists in the LA rap scene, with plenty of hometown love but a lack of recognition outside of the City of Angels.

Having anchored a solid project with the late Nipsey Hussle and his excellent SIXTape with fellow Angeleno and singer/producer Blxst, Cino (no typo) has proven himself adept at weighing his strengths against that of his collaborators. He knows how to use his heavily Auto-tuned voice to great effect, whether it's to provide contrast to Nipsey's matter-of-fact rapping or Blxst's smooth crooning.

It should come as no surprise then, that with the addition of Young Thug on the remix to "Mismatch" off his latest project Outside, the two are far from mismatched.

Thug is careful not to outshine his host, toning down his erratic flow to match Bino's laidback West Coast energy over glimmering C Stylez & JFK Beatz production. The result is a pleasant addition to the track and the rare remix wherein the guest doesn't change up the feel of the original but rather builds on its existing vibe.

Watch the video for the "Mismatch" remix below, which also pays tribute to Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle in addition to some local fallen soldiers. Let us know your thoughts on the remix in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

Told your momma that your daddy is a jabroni

Told him I don't play no games, not no Sony

I told that baby watch my dick and not my homies

F*cking rich n____ gon get you macaroni



