billy woods has announced a new album titled Aethiopes, which will be fully produced by Preservation. The upcoming project is set to feature El-P, ELUCID, Boldy James, Quelle Chris, Despot, Denmark Vassey, Breezly Brewin, and more.

Additionally, woods' phenomenal 2012 album, History Will Absolve Me, is getting a 10th-anniversary repress, which is available for preorder now.

Excluding collaborative work with Moor Mother and as a member of Armand Hammer, Aethiopes will be woods' first album since 2019's Terror Management.

This will also be Preservation's first full-length collaborative album since his work in 2015 with Ka, Days With Dr. Yen Lo.

Preservation and woods have collaborated several times throughout their careers, including on woods' single “Blood Thinner,” as well as on Preservation's “Lemon Rinds,” and “Snow Globe.”

Armand Hammer is set to tour with Injury Reserve and AKAI SOLO, this spring.

Aethiopes will be available on April 8. Preorders are available here.

Check out the tracklist for the new album below.

01 Asylum

02 No Hard Feelings

03 Wharves

04 Sauvage [ft. Boldy James & Gabe Nandez]

05 The Doldrums

06 NYNEX [ft. ELUCID, Denmark Vessey & Quelle Chris]

07 Christine

08 Heavy Water [ft. Mike Ladd, Breeze Brewin & El-P]

09 Haarlem [ft. Fatboi Sharif]

10 Versailles [ft. Despot]

11 Protoevangelium [ft. Shinehead]

12 Remorseless

13 Smith + Cros

[Via]