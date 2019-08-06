In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Billy Ray Cyrus revealed that a line referencing marijuana was cut from his verse on Lil Nas X's "Old Town (Remix).” Billy recounted how he was asked to write a verse for the remix, “batted around a couple of ideas” with Jozzy, and completed the task within 8-10 minutes. He spoke about how the lyrics ultimately came to fruition, and how he replaced "marijuana" with "Fendi sports bra."

He recalls, "I had on a ball cap it was down low, and she said, ‘Well, hat down and you drove across town.’ She said, ‘You looked like a rockstar,’ so I’m just looking for rhyme words, and I was sitting there holding my guitar, just like so," Billy said in the clip. "For some reason, I immediately thought it was funny to say, ‘Baby’s got a habit: diamond rings and marijuana.’ They said, ‘Everything but the marijuana.’ And [Jozzy] said, ‘How about Fendi sports bra?’ I thought, ‘Well, it’s probably good because I don’t know what that is.’”

Despite the “marijuana” lyric being axed, they nailed the rest of the verse perfectly as “Old Town Road” has extended its record run atop the Billboard Hot 100 at 18 weeks straight.

Check out how the lyric was axed in the interview (below).