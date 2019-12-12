Billy Ray Cyrus & Young Buck Collide For Hip Hop-Country Single "Blue Christmas"

2Two names we can guarantee you never thought would be in the same sentence regarding a collaborative track is Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Buck. Not only has the country legend released a hip hop jam, but he and Young Buck are hoping that "Blue Christmas" will be your new holiday bop. Cyrus was already a country icon with decades of hits under his belt, but after adding his verse to Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and seeing how a little hip hop can help him in a crossover, Cyrus is back with a tune of his own.

Nashville native Young Buck may be a rapper, but his southern roots are deeply tied to country music. Not only did he and Cyrus drop "Blue Christmas"—a song widely known because of Elvis Presley—on Wednesday, but they also shared an accompanying music video. The clip mainly features the two artists performing their single together and it looks as if it was filmed in the studio where they also recorded the song. The ambiance was set with blue lights, of course, so check out the video and let us know if you'll be cranking this one up to 11 for the holidays.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm all by myself on this Christmas Eve

I need all y'all here to put the star on the tree

They say your past doesn't equal your future so we believe