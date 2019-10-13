Despite constantly killing the red carpet or any fashion-related event he attends, Billy Porter also has quite the acting bone in his body. If you have gotten the chance to watch him go off in different glamorous looks in the television show Pose, you know what the man is capable of when it comes to putting on a good show. And now, you may get to see more of him in his upcoming role. According to TheShadeRoom, Porter was chosen to act as the new "Fairy Godmother" in the Cinderella live-action remake. We've previously reported on Camila Cabello making her acting debut in the titular role of Cinderella and now we're happy to announce Billy Porter will also be joining the cast.

The Hollywood Reporter previously detailed how Camila is set to make her acting debut in a reimaged tale of Cinderella. While the details surrounding the classic Disney film are hush-hush, the publication details how "the story is described as a modern reimagining of the traditional tale of the orphaned girl with an evil stepmother, with a musical bent thrown in for good measure." Camila will not only star in the film but also play an integral role in the music for the movie as well. Are you here for this?

