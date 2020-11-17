mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Billy Danze Welcomes The World To "The Listening Session"

Aron A.
November 16, 2020 21:10
126 Views
10
0
CoverCover

The Listening Session
Billy Danze

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

With features from Method Man, DJ Premier, Havoc, and more.


M.O.P may have not released an album in years but both Billy Danze and Lil' Fame have continued to flood the streets with solo work. Billy Danze has been slowly rolling out new singles over the past few weeks in anticipation for his new project including "Gotham" ft. Method Man. Now, he's returned with the project in its entirety, titled, The Listening Session with TooBusy. Stacked with thirteen songs in total, the M.O.P brings his aggressive lyrical style over boom-bap production. The project includes features from DJ Premier, Havoc, Lil Fame, Cormega, and Daz Dillinger

In a year filled with great raps from revered lyricists, Billy Danze and TooBusy add to the expansive list of dope albums with their new collaborative offering, The Listening Session. Check the project out below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Billy Danze Welcomes The World To "The Listening Session"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject