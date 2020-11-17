Billy Danze Welcomes The World To "The Listening Session"

M.O.P may have not released an album in years but both Billy Danze and Lil' Fame have continued to flood the streets with solo work. Billy Danze has been slowly rolling out new singles over the past few weeks in anticipation for his new project including "Gotham" ft. Method Man. Now, he's returned with the project in its entirety, titled, The Listening Session with TooBusy. Stacked with thirteen songs in total, the M.O.P brings his aggressive lyrical style over boom-bap production. The project includes features from DJ Premier, Havoc, Lil Fame, Cormega, and Daz Dillinger.

In a year filled with great raps from revered lyricists, Billy Danze and TooBusy add to the expansive list of dope albums with their new collaborative offering, The Listening Session. Check the project out below.