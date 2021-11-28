Billy Danze Brings High Energy On "The Chief"

Since the early 90s, M.O.P. has brought creme of the crop hardcore rap. It's been nearly 30 years since they released their debut single, "How About Some Hardcore" and the ethos surely hasn't switched up since. While it's been a few years since Billy Danze and Lil' Fame have released a project as M.O.P., they've continued to bless fans with solo music.

This week, Billy Danze linked up with producer Praise for his latest single, "The Chief." Praise cooks up key-laden production that offers room for Danze to articulate and pop his sh*t. "The Chief back, I know you know the facts," he raps on the record.

Hopefully, we have more music from Billy Danze on the way. Check out "The Chief" below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I can't believe these dudes would lose faith in an ace

Get to seethin', put your faith in an eighth

Lookin' good champ, put your bag in the trunk

Before I dismantle your swag and put a mag in your gut