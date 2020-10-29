Billy Danze & Method Man Go Crazy On "Gotham"

The legends of the golden era haven't disappeared -- in fact, many are still going strong, delivering the same vibes that helped put them on the map to begin with. Billy Danze is one such emcee and the M.O.P veteran is officially gearing up to unleash his upcoming solo album We Busy, produced in its entirety by Swiss beatmaker TooBusy. Set to feature appearances from his fellow groupmate Lil Fame, Havoc, DJ Premier, Cormega, and Method Man, look for Danze's new project to land on November 15th.

In the meantime, Billy Danze has come through to drop off "Gotham," a single featuring the enduring talents of the almighty Method Man. “This record is a statement to all of NYC," explains Danze, likening his stomping ground to the notorious Batman city. "It’s the birthplace of Hip-Hop and this thing of ours cannot be overlooked. Welcome to Gotham!” As one might have expected given the lineup, the song is a nostalgic stroll down memory lane, with both parties kicking some slick bars over a soulful sampled instrumental.

Be sure to check out "Gotham" right now, and show some love to two of hip-hop's great crews: M.O.P and Wu-Tang Clan, still representing to the fullest.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

They talk about it while I live it, my business not for critics

All black fit I get it like curly lock Hasidics

Notice Meth vicious like DMX with the scriptures

I might DM your mistress to DM message your misses

- Meth