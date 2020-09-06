Billy Danze & DJ Premier Connect On "Take A Step"

M.O.P. has to be among the first names to come to mind when hardcore hip-hop is mentioned. Boiling it down to beats and bars, they maximized on the simplicity of hip-hop with energetic records where they showcased their lyricism and penmanship. It has been a while since Billy Danze and Lil' Fame have dropped a project as M.O.P but they've continued to make strides as solo artists.

Billy Danze blessed fans with a new single this week titled, "Take A Step" off of his forthcoming project, We Busy -- a 12-track collaborative effort with producer TooBusy. The single includes surprise vocals from DJ Premier who closes out the soulful record.

"We Busy is more of the thinking section that leads to my album. The soulful beats helped me showcase the Billy Danze my audience may not know; I’m painting familiar portraits on an unfamiliar canvas” Billy said in a press release. “With “Take A Step,” the beat is so funkee and it lead me to a very braggadocios flow. For 20+ years DJ Premier has addressed me as Berko and no one says it like him.”

Quotable Lyrics

You n***as is regular, I'm a different invention

How you a competitor, I'm in a different dimension

It's cool you got your chedda up, you skills come up missin'

Find you where the old heads fishin' (BERKO)



