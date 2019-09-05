Bille Eilish's personal story about her first kiss that she shared with fans during her tour performances has blown up into something far more than what she imagined. As the story goes, Billie had her first kiss two years with a boy named Henry Whitford. The duo went to a movie together and then decided to chill on a rooftop afterward where they happened to kiss.

“Wow, that was really not as magical at all as I thought it was going to be,” Henry said after the kiss, according to Billie. The "Bad Guy" singer then shouted out Henry and dedicated a song to him.

Since then, Billie's fans managed to find Henry on Instagram and they've left numerous comments on his photo - some good some bad. “How was the kiss not magical enough for you billie has the best lips,” one user wrote, while another added: "Can't believe this guy who looks like a character out of the diary of a wimpy kid kissed @billieeilish and had the never to say what he said honestly two years isn't enough cure that her first kiss."

Both Henry and Billie have yet to respond to the overflow of comments.