Billie Eilish's Face Is An Ashtray In "Xanny" Video

Billie Eilish is still showing love to her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? most recently dropping off a video for the third single, "Xanny." The new video is directed by Bille and sees the 17-year-old getting cigarettes put out on her face.

The whole video watches as the singer sits on a bench that matches her attire and every time the chorus comes through numerous hands use her face as an ashtray, sparking an annoyed reaction. Finally at the end of the visual Billie finally removes herself from the situation and walks away. Once the song was released Billie made it clear that the tune was to inspire youth to be "be safe" and not do Xanax. ""I don't want my friends to die anymore," she said. "I know people around you doing that shit makes you want to, but you don’t have to."

