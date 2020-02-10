The Academy Awards took place last night and brought about a number of newsworthy headlines. From Parasite's history-making moves, the memorial section of the show that left out some important names, Eminem's standing ovation performance, the best and worst dressed as well as subtle Kobe Bryant tributes and more. Considering that the show was hostless, the acts that graced the stage to present awards did it right and two of the latter were Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The duo, who both starred in Bridesmaids, came through with some laughable jokes and at one point even performed a little song. "We can't just skip right to the award," Maya said. "Well, maybe we don't say it—"

"Maybe we sing it," Kirsten suggested. From there, they sang a tune that included Sisqo's "Thong Song," Madonna's "Vogue" and many other hits giving the audience a good laugh. When they were performing their tune, the camera panned to Billie Eilish in the audience and her facial expression has produced a number of memes for the internet.

Peep some reactions and renditions below.