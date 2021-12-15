Billie Eilish is one of the biggest popstars in the entire world right now, and there is no doubt that she has an influence on the youth. Over the course of the last year, she has worked with Jordan Brand on the Air Jordan 1 KO and the Air Jordan 15, with both of her collabs becoming huge hits.

Fans have been wondering if she would do anything else with Nike, and as it turns out, there are, indeed, more shoes on the horizon. For instance, the Instagram account @iamricosuav recently posted some images of a Nike Air Force 1 Mid, which is reportedly confirmed to be Eilish's next shoe.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety

As you can see in the images below, the shoe mostly has a brownish-beige upper to it, all while velcro straps are placed up and down the entire upper. It is certainly an interesting look although given Eilish's eclectic taste, this should come as absolutely no surprise. Velcro straps have always been popular, and when paired with the Air Force 1 Mid, it makes for a very unique look that fits Billie's personality.

There is no release information surrounding this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of the sneaker, in the comments below.