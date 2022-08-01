Billie Eilish has cemented herself as one of the biggest pop stars in the entire world. She has a grip on youth culture and there is no doubt that she has a lot of influence when it comes to both music and fashion. Over the last year, Eilish has been able to showcase that influence thanks to collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. After working on the Air Jordan 15 and Air Jordan 1 KO, Eilish has now shifted her attention to the Nike Air Force 1 Low.

Thanks to some new images from US_11 on Twitter, we can see that this Eilish x Air Force 1 collab will be dropping in two colorways. These monochromatic offerings will come in two styles, including dark green, and beige. What makes these shoes especially unique is the fact that they have a quilted upper which helps elevate the typical aesthetic of an Air Force 1.

At this point, there is no release date for these two colorways. Having said that, stay tuned to HNHH as we will always bring you the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. Also, let us know what you think of this new collaboration, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

