Billie Eilish is one of the biggest artists in the world right now and thanks to her status, there are plenty of brands out there who want to work with her. Eilish has been known for her fashion choices over the years and she has been vocal about her love for Air Jordans. There are various models that she has frequented over the years, including the Air Jordan 4 which appears to be one of her favorites. With this in mind, one would assume an Eilish x Jumpman collab could be coming in the future.

Well, thanks to the Twitter account Sole Retriever, a teaser for a potential Eilish x Nike x Air Jordan collaboration surfaced online. In the image below, you can see what appears to be a folder or a booklet that explicitly says "Eilish x Nike x Air Jordan." There are no shoes in the picture although it is pretty obvious what is being alluded to here.

There have been rumblings that something like this could happen, although this latest image seems to indicate it will be happening sooner rather than later. This is certainly good news for all of Eilish fans out there as we're sure her shoe will fit her personal fashion choices.

Stay tuned for more updates on this potential collaboration as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images