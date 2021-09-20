For the last few weeks now, we have been teasing the new collaboration between Billie Eilish and Jordan Brand. It has been known for a few months now that Eilish would be getting her very own versions of the Air Jordan 1 KO as well as the Air Jordan 15. The Jordan 15 would come in a beige tone while the Jordan 1 goes for a louder "Ghost Green."

Her fans have been anticipating these kicks for quite some time, and today, she finally took to Instagram with some fresh information about the shoes. As you will come to find out, both pairs will see a limited run through store.billieeilish.com on Monday, September 27th, while the bigger release will happen a few days later on Thursday, September 30th.

"I am SO excited to finally share my two air jordan silhouettes with you!!" Eilish wrote."I’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion (100% vegan with over 20% recycled material). both launch 9/27 on store.billieeilish.com and 9/30 on the nike SNKRS app! and you can go behind the designs on SNKRS now for more!! heheheeee."

This is poised to be a massive launch for Billie and Jordan Brand, as her fans are quite eager to support anything she does. If you want a better look at both offerings, you can find the official images, below.

Image via Nike

