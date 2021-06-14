Yesterday, we reported that Billie Eilish would be getting a brand new collaboration with Jordan Brand. This report came after a booklet surfaced online which hinted at a potential new shoe. This had many sneakerheads debating what could possibly come next as Eilish is known for her unorthodox fashion sense. There was a debate as to which silhouette would suit her best, although no one could come to a consensus on what she might have in store.

Well, thanks to @zsneakerheadz and pvasneakers, we now know that Eilish is working on an Air Jordan 1 KO, which can be found below. This sneaker is dressed in highlighter yellow and it even has Billie Eilish's logo on the tongue, while her name appears on the insole. Billie has been known for wearing these colors in her outfits before, so it only makes sense that she would want to make a shoe that pays homage to that.

For now, there is no release timeline for these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this new collaboration, in the comments section below. We're sure the responses will be quite polarizing.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images