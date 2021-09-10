Billie Eilish is one of the biggest stars in the world right now and throughout her career, she has proven to be a huge fan of fashion. On various platforms, Eilish has professed her love of Air Jordans, and now, that love is set to turn into a full-on collaboration with the likes of Nike and Jordan Brand.

Over these last few months, we have seen teasers for a Billie Eilish-inspired Air Jordan 15, as well as an Air Jordan 1 KO in a "Ghost Green" color scheme. The Jordan 1 KO has proven to be the most intriguing model thus far, and at first, it was believed that this shoe would see a release date of Thursday, September 9th.

Of course, that date has officially passed us by which means the shoe has officially been delayed. According to the sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz, the shoe is now set to be released on Thursday, September 30th, however, this is information that has not been confirmed by Jumpman.

Having said that, stay tuned to HotNewHipHop as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. Also, give us your thoughts on this collab, in the comments below.