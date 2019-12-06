Following the trials and tribulations of teenage fame, a Billie Eilish documentary is set to be premiere on Apple TV+ in the new year. The project, which had a $1 million-$2 million budget, was a collaborative effort between director R.J. Cutler and Billie's label Interscope Records, who produced it. The film invites viewers into Billie's hectic life as she copes with the success of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and the stardom that came with it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Cutler was granted deep access to [Billie's] private moments with family and behind-the-scenes of her public appearances." The documentary will be an exciting opportunity for fans to see an even more vulnerable and honest side to Billie than she already presents.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for RADIO.COM

Billie's success with Apple has been extensive this year. She had the most-streamed album on Apple Music as well as Spotify. She was also named Apple Music's Artist Of The Year and earned the Album Of The Year award for WWAFAWDWG, as well as Songwriter of the Year with her brother/songwriting partner, Finneas. She even headlined the first ever Apple Music Awards on Wednesday night at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, with a global, live-streamed performance exclusively on Apple Music. The documentary, however, will be released through Apple's entertainment platform, Apple TV+, rather than the Apple Music streaming service.