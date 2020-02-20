Grammy Award-winner and bonafide superstar Billie Eilish understands that we're living in a society, and with that comes peril. As any artist of her stature can attest, social media has become an important part of image cultivation and building a connection with fans. Yet sometimes the darker side-effects of social media can begin to overpower the positive ones to the point where one's mental health stands at risk. Eilish recently admitted that Instagram comments were actively "ruining her life," to the point where she made the decision to stop reading them altogether.

Speaking with the BBC, Eilish explained that “It’s way worse than it’s ever been right now," lamenting the unfortunate correlation between status and hate. "It’s weird: the cooler the things you get to do are the more people hate you. It’s crazy. It’s a bunch of trolls. And the problem is a lot of it is really funny. I think that’s the issue. That’s why nobody really stops. Because it’s funny."

Given that social media has become ingrained in modern-day culture, particularly within the entertainment industry, it's unlikely the problem will halt anytime soon. Perhaps Billie might consider cutting Instagram and Twitter out of her life altogether, allowing her critically acclaimed music and live performance to speak on her behalf. Given the profound effect it appears to be having on her, and so many other young people, it may very well prove beneficial in the long run. Don't feed the trolls.