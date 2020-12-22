Billie Eilish's neon green roots and 80's inspired hair cut always steal the show. It's no surprise the Eilish's fans and just about anyone who comes across a picture of her would question the stand-out hair-do.

Or question who she is and her claim to pop culture entirely, like the innocent Dionne Warwick, who mistakenly called Eilish "William Eyelash" in reference to the character Eilish played on SNL.

Eilish has defended her name and body from the mean streets of the internet, one too many times this year, like from the fat-shamers who were claiming she looked overweight while in a tank top or from her former friend and fellow artist Bhad Bhabie.

This time around, Eilish says, "F*** you guys. Stop making fun of me, my God! I’m f***ing making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!” to the haters.

According to TMZ Eilish's neon hue and mullet hair cut is the result of a hair appointment gone haywire. The hairstylist bleached her hair to a crisp and once it fell off decided to make do with what was left behind. I applaud both Eilish and that hairstylist's bravery, now the neon green mullet is a signature look.

You go Eyelash! Keep your neon hair and album for as long as you'd like!